Week of April 2nd

Xiayin Wang

Granados

Evocative and romantic music from Spain on this week’s Album of the Week. Xiayin Wang is a young Chinese-American pianist who takes on the solo piano music of Enrique Granados in her most recent release. Included are the 6 pieces that make up Goyescas, inspired by the paintings of Goya, as well as piano showpieces, Zapateado and Allegro de concierto.

