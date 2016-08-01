Week of August 27th

Yo-Yo Ma
Six Evolutions: Bach Cello Suites

Yo-Yo Ma’s new album is entitled Six Evolutions: Bach Cello Suites. It is his third and, he says, final recording of these works. “Bach’s Cello Suites have been my constant musical companions,” Ma writes. “For almost six decades, they have given me sustenance, comfort, and joy during times of stress, celebration, and loss.” We’ll be featuring excerpts from the 6 Cello Suites all this week on KUSC.

