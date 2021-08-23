

This Thursday, August 26th is California Public Radio Day! As one of many listener-supported radio stations across our state, from news to jazz to classical, we want to say thank you for championing the spirit of non-profit radio, and for your generous support. That community support keeps the music playing here on Classical KUSC!

Thanks to you, Classical KUSC has been able to share the music you love and count on each and every day for generations – and can continue to do so for generations to come! California public radio stations like KUSC exist to serve our communities with music and companionship that enriches your life because listeners like you stepped up in the past to make it possible. Join the community of music lovers in California who make sure that this music is freely available to everyone. Help keep it here for someone new to discover.