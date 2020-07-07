

This is a different kind of summer, that’s for sure. When you need a moment to catch your breath, or when you’re looking for a little mental vacation, tune in to KUSC and let the music draw you into a Classical California Summer. There are lots of ways to listen. Stream KUSC right here on our website, or download our free Apple and Android smartphone apps. If you have a smart speaker, you’ve got a quick and easy way to listen. With the Echo, just say “Alexa, play KUSC” and with Google Home, it’s, “Hey Google, play KUSC”.

You can also read our series of Classical California Summer blogs with more added all summer long. Read about Summer Vacation Inspiration and Brahms, a playlist featuring Deep Cuts for a Classical Summer, and more to come.