

Unfortunately, KESC 99.7 FM San Luis Obispo is temporarily off the air due to a required power outage at the transmitter site. Our engineers are working to restore power and get us back on the air as soon as possible. We hope power will be restored by 11pm tonight. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. In the meantime, you can learn about other ways to listen to KUSC here.

Leave a Comment