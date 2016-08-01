Unfortunately, KESC 99.7 FM San Luis Obispo is temporarily off the air due to a required power outage at the transmitter site. Our engineers are working to restore power and get us back on the air as soon as possible. We hope power will be restored by 11pm tonight. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. In the meantime, you can learn about other ways to listen to KUSC here.
Leave a Comment
KUSC Staff
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.