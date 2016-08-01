

Eva-Maria Westbroek as Sieglinde and Stuart Skelton as Siegmund in Wagner’s “Die Walküre.” | Photo by Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera

Unfortunately, due to technical difficulties arising at the Metropolitan Opera, this morning’s broadcast of Wagner’s Die Walküre began in progress approximately 30 minutes after the intended start time. Anyone tuning in for the early broadcast may have noticed KUSC programming as opposed to the Met Opera broadcast while we waited for the Met to restore the feed. The feed is now restored and back on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

