KUSC (KDB 93.7FM) Planned Outage

Due to severe weather throughout California; we expect KUSC to be OFF-Air in Santa Barbara while necessary repairs are made to our transmitters by the electrical company. It is estimated to take 9-10 days to restore full operations.

We appreciate your patience during this time. You can still listen 24 hours on our KUSC Apple App or Android App or tune in at KDSC 91.1 FM Thousand Oaks signal if you are in range. You can explore all the ways to listen here.

Our thoughts are with everyone in the Santa Barbara area and beyond who have been affected by these unprecedented historic storms.