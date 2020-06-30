Photo by Vern Evans
Now you can stream At Home with Gustavo Dudamel and John Williams on demand! Our At Home with… the series comes full circle with the conductor who started it all, Gustavo Dudamel, in conversation with the one and only John Williams. The artists, each broadcasting from their respective homes, speak with KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen as they share their curated musical selections along with their personal reflections on the music and their experience of our current moment.
KUSC Staff
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.