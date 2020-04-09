Now you can stream select episodes of At Home with Gustavo. Superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel joins KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen to play his selections and discuss why these personal music choices are important to listen to in a time of social isolation. Our thanks to Deutsche Grammophon, Sony Classical, Naxos Records, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic for allowing us to offer these recordings on demand.
Please note: each episode is only available for two weeks.
Episode from March 31, 2020
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony #41 “Jupiter”: Finale
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel with Los Angeles Philharmonic
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Conducted by John Adams with Berlin Philharmonic
John Williams: ET: Adventures on Earth
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic
Maurice Ravel: La Valse
Conducted by Zubin Mehta with Los Angeles Philharmonic
Arturo Marquez: Danzon No.2
Conducted by Gusatvo Dudamel / Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra
Episode from April 1, 2020
Gioachino Rossini: The Thieving Magpie: Overture
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a minor, Op.54, First Movement
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic
Mitsuko Uchida, piano
Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings: No.3 – Martin Luther King
Conducted by JoAnn Falletta / Buffalo Philharmonic
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.7 in A major, Op. 92, 4th Movement
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden
Conducted by Carlo Maria Giulini / Los Angeles Philharmonic
Episode from April 3, 2020
Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op.20
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Berlin Philharmonic
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d minor, Op.30, 2nd Movement
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela
Yuja Wang, piano
Gabriela Ortiz: Teenek – Invencions de Territorio
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic
Episode from April 7, 2020
Johann Sebastian Bach: Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major
Conducted by Otto Klemperer / Los Angeles Philharmonic
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No.4 in e minor, Op.98, 4th Movement
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K.622, 1st Movement
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic
Martin Frost, clarinet
John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?, 3rd Movement
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic
Yuja Wang, piano
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Vienna Philharmonic