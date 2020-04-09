

Now you can stream select episodes of At Home with Gustavo. Superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel joins KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen to play his selections and discuss why these personal music choices are important to listen to in a time of social isolation. Our thanks to Deutsche Grammophon, Sony Classical, Naxos Records, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic for allowing us to offer these recordings on demand.

Please note: each episode is only available for two weeks.

Episode from March 31, 2020

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony #41 “Jupiter”: Finale

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel with Los Angeles Philharmonic

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Conducted by John Adams with Berlin Philharmonic

John Williams: ET: Adventures on Earth

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic

Maurice Ravel: La Valse

Conducted by Zubin Mehta with Los Angeles Philharmonic

Arturo Marquez: Danzon No.2

Conducted by Gusatvo Dudamel / Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra

Episode from April 1, 2020

Gioachino Rossini: The Thieving Magpie: Overture

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a minor, Op.54, First Movement

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic

Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings: No.3 – Martin Luther King

Conducted by JoAnn Falletta / Buffalo Philharmonic

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.7 in A major, Op. 92, 4th Movement

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden

Conducted by Carlo Maria Giulini / Los Angeles Philharmonic

Episode from April 3, 2020

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op.20

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Berlin Philharmonic

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d minor, Op.30, 2nd Movement

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela

Yuja Wang, piano

Gabriela Ortiz: Teenek – Invencions de Territorio

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic

Episode from April 7, 2020

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major

Conducted by Otto Klemperer / Los Angeles Philharmonic

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No.4 in e minor, Op.98, 4th Movement

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K.622, 1st Movement

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic

Martin Frost, clarinet

John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?, 3rd Movement

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Los Angeles Philharmonic

Yuja Wang, piano

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz

Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel / Vienna Philharmonic

Leave a Comment