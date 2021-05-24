

Photo courtesy of the LA Phil

Over the weekend, Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil played their second concert to an audience of healthcare workers and first responders at the Hollywood Bowl. Now you can listen to the historic concert and hear the magic of live music on-demand! It’ll be available to stream on our website all week.

Enjoy the sound of live music again from the Bowl with KUSC and your host, Brian Lauritzen. Gustavo Dudamel leads a program featuring soprano Gabriella Reyes, Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, “Classical”, Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5, and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings.



Hit the play button below to listen.