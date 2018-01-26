Photo by Sam Comen

On Friday, January 26, we took you to Walt Disney Concert Hall for a live broadcast featuring Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil, and your hosts, KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen and Alan Chapman! Miss the broadcast or want to relive the excitement? Right now, you can listen to the program on demand!

The program included music of Johannes Brahms, an early piece by Igor Stravinsky, and the world premiere of Threshold for Solo Timpani, Two Percussion and Orchestra by Joseph Pereira.

LA Phil’s Principal Timpanist and Composer Joseph Pereira | Photo by Mathew Imaging

Pereira, the LA Phil’s popular Principal Timpanist, also served as soloist, along with maraca2, the UK’s leading percussion duo. The concert opened with Stravinsky’s Fireworks and closed with the majestic First Symphony of Brahms. Learn more about the program here.

