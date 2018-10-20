Conductor Gustavo Dudamel leading the LA Phil | Photo by Vera Evans

Celebrate LA and the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 100th birthday! On Thursday, October 4, KUSC aired the orchestra’s official opening concert of their centennial season, with Gustavo Dudamel conducting, part of a weeklong LA Fest, LIVE on KUSC and KUSC.org. Brian Lauritzen and Alan Chapman hosted, with special guest artists joining us during the broadcast. For a limited time, you can listen to the broadcast on demand below.

The concert kicks off with music inspired by the city itself: Esa-Pekka Salonen’s acclaimed LA Variations. Then comes Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, featuring principal members of the orchestra as soloists. Dudamel then concludes the evening with the world premiere of Sustain, a major new work by LA-based composer and USC Thornton faculty member Andrew Norman, commissioned by the LA Phil.



In case you missed it – or want to relive the magic – we’re bringing it to you here on KUSC.org on demand!