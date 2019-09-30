Photo by Vern Evans Photo/LA Phil
On October 4th, we took you behind the scenes and into the seats of Walt Disney Concert Hall LIVE for the opening night of the Los Angeles Philharmonic‘s 101st season! The evening was a celebration of music by American masters led by Gustavo Dudamel, one of the world’s most exciting conductors, and featured the enthralling pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the incomparable soprano Julia Bullock.
In case you missed it – or want to relive the magic – we’re bringing it to you here on KUSC.org on demand!
Listen to the LA Phil Opening Night Broadcast on demand below:
October 4, 2019
Dudamel Conducts Gershwin & Copland
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Julia Bullock, soprano
Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Gerswhin: Concerto in F
Previn: Can Spring be Far Behind?
Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite
