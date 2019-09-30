Photo by Vern Evans Photo/LA Phil

On October 4th, we took you behind the scenes and into the seats of Walt Disney Concert Hall LIVE for the opening night of the Los Angeles Philharmonic‘s 101st season! The evening was a celebration of music by American masters led by Gustavo Dudamel, one of the world’s most exciting conductors, and featured the enthralling pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the incomparable soprano Julia Bullock.

In case you missed it – or want to relive the magic – we’re bringing it to you here on KUSC.org on demand!

Listen to the LA Phil Opening Night Broadcast on demand below:


 
October 4, 2019
Dudamel Conducts Gershwin & Copland

Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Julia Bullock, soprano

Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Gerswhin: Concerto in F
Previn: Can Spring be Far Behind?
Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite


You can also see some of the glitz and glamor and backstage excitement of the night by checking out our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Leave a Comment

KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.