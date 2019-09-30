

Photo by Vern Evans Photo/LA Phil

On October 4th, we took you behind the scenes and into the seats of Walt Disney Concert Hall LIVE for the opening night of the Los Angeles Philharmonic‘s 101st season! The evening was a celebration of music by American masters led by Gustavo Dudamel, one of the world’s most exciting conductors, and featured the enthralling pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the incomparable soprano Julia Bullock.

In case you missed it – or want to relive the magic – we’re bringing it to you here on KUSC.org on demand!

Listen to the LA Phil Opening Night Broadcast on demand below:



Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Julia Bullock, soprano

Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Gerswhin: Concerto in F

Previn: Can Spring be Far Behind?

Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite





You can also see some of the glitz and glamor and backstage excitement of the night by checking out our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

