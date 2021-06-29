Jaime Martín Conducting the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra | Photo by Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging

On Saturday, June 26th, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra performed their first live post-COVID concert, which is also the first concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall since the shutdown and this week you can stream this historic concert on-demand below!

Jaime Martín conducts the full orchestra in Alberto Ginastera’s Variaciones concertantes, featuring LACO soloists and infused with the folkloric-influenced melodies and rhythms of Argentina. He also leads Juan Pablo Contreras’ Mariachitlán, the title track on the composer’s Latin Grammy-nominated album, an orchestral homage to his birthplace, the Mexican state of Jalisco, where mariachi music originated. Martín concludes the musical journey with Mendelssohn’s evocative Symphony No. 4 in A major, “Italian.”

To stream this historic concert hit play below:


KUSC Staff
KUSC Radio Icon Favicon

