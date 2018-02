Hear the opera stars of tomorrow on the 2018 Metropolitan Opera Western Regional Auditions Finals. Be the judge as 50 talented young singers vie for the honor to move on to the semifinals and finals on stage at the Metropolitan Opera House. Rich Caparrela is your host.



To listen to the 2018 Metropolitan Opera Western Regional Auditions Finals, hit play below. Audio is available now through the end of February.

Part 1

Part 2









