Weekly chamber music concerts at the new home for Sundays Live: St. James Church, Los Angeles. Recorded Live in concert, available at your convenience.

April 26

LACMA’s Sundays Live programs at St. James Church are cancelled until further notice. From the archives, Sundays Live presents this May 20, 2000 performance featuring Daniel Lewis and the Colburn Chamber Orchestra. In this farewell performance by Lewis, he leads the orchestra in Thea Musgrave’s Aurora and Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony in C minor. Assistant Conductor Joni Steshko leads Britten’s Simple Symphony.

April 19

LACMA’s Sundays Live programs at St. James Church are cancelled until further notice. This week, Sundays Live brings you an encore performance from February 23, 2020. Maxim Eshkenazy leads the Colburn Sinfonietta in Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and his Symphony No. 7, and Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra.