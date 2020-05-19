Yo-Yo Ma | Photo by Jason Bell
This Sunday afternoon, KUSC and cellist Yo-Yo Ma invite you to spend a couple of hours with us for a musical memorial and tribute to those whom we’ve lost in recent months and those on the front lines saving others. Let the beauty of the Bach Cello Suites performed live help us all reflect on the moment and prepare for more normal days to come. This Sunday at noon on Classical KUSC and kusc.org.
Leave a Comment
KUSC Staff
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.