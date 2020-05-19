

Yo-Yo Ma | Photo by Jason Bell

This Sunday afternoon, KUSC and cellist Yo-Yo Ma invite you to spend a couple of hours with us for a musical memorial and tribute to those whom we’ve lost in recent months and those on the front lines saving others. Let the beauty of the Bach Cello Suites performed live help us all reflect on the moment and prepare for more normal days to come. This Sunday at noon on Classical KUSC and kusc.org.

