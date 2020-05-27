

Our At Home with… the series comes full circle with the conductor who started it all, Gustavo Dudamel, in conversation with the one and only John Williams. The artists, each broadcasting from their respective homes, speak with KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen as they share their curated musical selections along with their personal reflections on the music and their experience of our current moment. Don’t miss At Home with Gustavo Dudamel and John Williams Tuesday, June 2 at 6PM PT.

This special remote series evolved from At Home with Gustavo, featuring the LA Phil’s Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, continued with At Home with Esa-Pekka, featuring Esa-Pekka Salonen who served as the Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 17 years and will become the new Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony this fall. Other guest hosts have included composer John Adams, Pianist Yuja Wang, conductor Thomas Wilkins, violinist Ray Chen, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, conductor Susanna Mälkki, and several musicians from the LA Phil.

You can listen to KUSC over the air on 91.5 FM, streaming live on KUSC.org, on the free iOS and Android apps, and via your favorite smart speaker. Find all the ways to listen here.

