Saturday, July 20 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. It was a seminal moment in human history, marking one of humanity’s greatest achievements – Most of us who were around at the time can remember exactly where we were when Neil Armstrong made that giant leap for mankind.
Join KUSC as we celebrate with interplanetary music, from The Right Stuff to the father of modern astronomy, William Herschel, including a special cosmic “Modern Times” with Alan Chapman.
Can’t wait for Saturday? Brian Lauritzen has a playlist for your musical journey.
KUSC Staff
