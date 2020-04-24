

Esa-Pekka Salonen | Photo by Minna Hatinen/Finnish National Opera and Ballet

Our At Home with… series continues with At Home with Esa-Pekka, a new one-hour program featuring handpicked music from the superstar Finnish conductor, Esa-Pekka Salonen. Tune in Tuesday through Friday from 6 PM – 7 PM PT as Esa-Pekka joins KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen to play his selections and discuss why these personal music choices are important to listen to in a time of social isolation.

Esa-Pekka Salonen served as the Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 17 years and will become the new Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony this fall. This special remote series evolved from At Home with Gustavo, featuring the LA Phil’s Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. The series will continue with different artists weekly.

Don’t miss At Home with Esa-Pekka Tuesday, April 28 through Friday, May 1, 6 PM – 7 PM PT!

