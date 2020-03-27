

At Home with Gustavo is a new one-hour program featuring handpicked music from the superstar conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Gustavo Dudamel. Tune in Tuesdays through Fridays from 6pm – 7 pm PT as Gustavo joins KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen to play his selections and discuss why these personal music choices are important to listen to in a time of social isolation. Tune in Tuesdays through Fridays from 6pm – 7 pm PT and catch a special Spanish language version Sundays 7pm – 8 pm PT.

See a message from Gustavo Dudamel below:

