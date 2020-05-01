

Our At Home with… series continues with At Home with John Adams, a one-hour program featuring handpicked music from one of the greatest living composers working today and based in California. Tune in next week, Tuesday through Friday from 6 PM – 7 PM PT as John Adams joins KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen to play his selections and discuss why these personal music choices can bring calm, comfort, and inspiration as we all find ourselves spending more time at home.

Composer, conductor, and creative thinker—John Adams occupies a unique position in the world of American music. His works, both operatic and symphonic, stand out among contemporary classical compositions for their depth of expression, brilliance of sound, and the profoundly humanist nature of their themes. This special remote series evolved from At Home with Gustavo, featuring the LA Phil’s Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, continued with At Home with Esa-Pekka, featuring Esa-Pekka Salonen who served as the Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 17 years and will become the new Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony this fall. The series will continue with different artists weekly.

