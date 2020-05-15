

Our At Home with… series continues with a split week featuring violinist Ray Chen and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, broadcasting from their respective homes as they share their favorite music and reflections on the unifying spirit of music with KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen. Don’t miss At Home With Ray Chen Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20 6PM PT followed by At Home With Jean-Yves Thibaudet Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22 6PM PT.

Ray Chen is a violinist who redefines what it is to be a classical musician in the 21st century. With a media presence that enhances and inspires the classical audience, reaching out to millions through his unprecedented online following, Ray Chen transmits his remarkable musicianship to a global audience that is reflected in his engagements with the foremost orchestras and concert halls around the world.



For more than three decades, Jean-Yves Thibaudet has performed world-wide, recorded more than 50 albums, and built a reputation as one of today’s finest pianists. He plays a range of solo, chamber, and orchestral repertoire – from Beethoven through Liszt, Grieg, and Saint-Saëns, to Khachaturian and Gershwin, to Qigang Chen and James MacMillan. From the very start of his career, he delighted in music beyond the standard repertoire, including jazz and opera, which he transcribed to play on the piano. His profound professional friendships crisscross the globe and have led to spontaneous and fruitful collaborations in film, fashion, and visual art.

This special remote series evolved from At Home with Gustavo, featuring the LA Phil’s Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, continued with At Home with Esa-Pekka, featuring Esa-Pekka Salonen who served as the Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 17 years and will become the new Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony this fall. Other guest hosts have included composer John Adams, Pianist Yuja Wang, and Conductor Thomas Wilkins. The series will continue with different artists weekly.

