

Our At Home with… series continues with the Principal Guest Conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and one of the world’s most sought-after conductors, Susanna Mälkki. With her hectic schedule temporarily on hold, she’ll be speaking with us from her home in Paris, sharing her thoughts on the music that inspires, reassures, and helps to keep us all connected. Then our At Home with… series is joined by musicians from the LA Phil, broadcasting from their respective homes as they share their favorite music and reflections on the unifying spirit of music with KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen. Don’t miss At Home with Susanna Mälkki Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27 6PM PT followed by At Home with Musicians of the LA Phil Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29 6PM PT.

This special remote series evolved from At Home with Gustavo, featuring the LA Phil’s Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, continued with At Home with Esa-Pekka, featuring Esa-Pekka Salonen who served as the Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 17 years and will become the new Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony this fall. Other guest hosts have included composer John Adams, Pianist Yuja Wang, Conductor Thomas Wilkins, violinist Ray Chen, and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

You can listen to KUSC over the air on 91.5 FM, streaming live on KUSC.org, on the free iOS and Android apps, and via your favorite smart speaker. Find all the ways to listen here.

Don’t miss At Home with Susanna Mälkki Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27 6PM PT followed by At Home with Musicians of the LA Phil Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29 6PM PT.

Leave a Comment