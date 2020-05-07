

Our At Home with… series continues with a split week featuring celebrated pianist Yuja Wang and Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Thomas Wilkins, broadcasting from their respective homes as they share their favorite music and reflections on the unifying spirit of music with KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen. Don’t miss At Home With Yuja Wang Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13 6PM PT followed by At Home With Thomas Wilkins Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15 6PM PT.



Yuja Wang | Photo by Julia Wesely

Yuja Wang is one of the world’s most prominent piano soloists. She appears regularly with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and the LA Philharmonic. She recently released a new recording (along with the LA Phil and Gustavo Dudamel) of music by John Adams.

Devoted to promoting a life-long enthusiasm for music, Thomas Wilkins brings energy and commitment to audiences of all ages. He is hailed as a master at communicating and connecting with audiences. Thomas Wilkins is Music Director of the Omaha Symphony as well as Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.



Thomas Wilkins | Photo by Bill Sitzmann

This special remote series evolved from At Home with Gustavo, featuring the LA Phil’s Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, continued with At Home with Esa-Pekka, featuring Esa-Pekka Salonen who served as the Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 17 years and will become the new Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony this fall. Our latest series brought us At Home with John Adams, one of the greatest living composers working today. The series will continue with different artists weekly.

