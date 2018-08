Join us all next week as we celebrate 100 years of Leonard Bernstein! Starting Monday, we’ll showcase music from Bernstein as conductor, composer or performer every other hour. Don’t miss an all-Bernstein program on Modern Times with Alan Chapman, rare recordings on The Evening Program with Jim Svejda, and the unforgettable performance of Beethoven’s 9th, recorded live from the Berlin Wall, Saturday at 7pm.

Leave a Comment