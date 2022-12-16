Candles Burning Brightly – Sunday, December 18, 7pm

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Hanukkah dish and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

The Opera Show Celebration of Hanukkah – Sunday, December 18, 9pm

The Opera Show celebrates Hanukkah by honoring some of the greatest Jewish composers that have written for the stage. Music from Aaron Copland, Eric Korngold, Giacomo Meyerbeer, and more!

Hanukkah Highlights with Lara Downes – Monday, December 19, 8PM – Midnight

Lara kicks off each hour of her show with music dedicated to the holiday.