There may be less pomp under the circumstances, but we’re proud to celebrate the educational accomplishments of the Class of 2020. From mid-May to mid-June, we’re playing your music dedications in honor of the graduates in your life every weekday at 7:15AM (plus, more sprinkled throughout the day). It all kicks off Friday, May 15th!
KUSC Staff
