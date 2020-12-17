Thousands of listeners voted in the first-ever California Classical Ultimate, and we’re playing them back from Monday, December 28th through midnight on New Year’s Eve. Celebrate the last week of the year with KUSC by counting down California’s 250 favorite pieces of classical music.

KUSC Staff

