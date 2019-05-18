Beatrice Rana | Photo by Nicolas Bets
Tune into the Evening Program with Jim Svejda on Thursday, 8pm to Midnight, for a visit from the Italian pianist Beatrice Rana, who is appearing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic this weekend. Rana was one of the five young pianists recently honored by the Gramophone Magazine with the cover story, The Piano’s Golden Generation. She’ll be discussing her recordings of Bach’s Goldberg Variations, Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, and Leonard Bernstein’s The Age of Anxiety, all of which received rave reviews.
KUSC Staff
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.