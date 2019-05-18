

Beatrice Rana | Photo by Nicolas Bets

Tune into the Evening Program with Jim Svejda on Thursday, 8pm to Midnight, for a visit from the Italian pianist Beatrice Rana, who is appearing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic this weekend. Rana was one of the five young pianists recently honored by the Gramophone Magazine with the cover story, The Piano’s Golden Generation. She’ll be discussing her recordings of Bach’s Goldberg Variations, Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, and Leonard Bernstein’s The Age of Anxiety, all of which received rave reviews.