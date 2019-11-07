One of the most adventurous conductors in the world today, Gil Rose–founder of the Boston Modern Orchestra Project–stops by for a three-hour program of American music, including works by Pulitzer Prize-winners and little-known works by composers Irving Fine, Virgil Thomson, and Lukas Foss. Tune into the Evening Program with Jim Svejda on Thursday, 9pm to midnight.

KUSC Staff

