Helene Grimaud | Photo by Mat Hennek

Tune into the Evening Program with Jim Svejda on Wednesday, 9pm to Midnight, for a visit from the great French pianist Hélène Grimaud. She’s in town for performances of Ravel’s G Major Concerto with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. She’ll also discuss some current and future projects, including her latest Deutsche Grammophon album, Memory.