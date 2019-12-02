

From original soundtracks to classical music famously used on the big screen, we’re celebrating music that makes the movies magical with KUSC at the Movies! In addition to hearing cinematic selections on-air, each of the 5 Oscar-nominated film composers are joining Jim Svejda on the Evening Program, each night at 9pm. Be sure to tune in to catch the interviews, hear musical selections from the nominated films and more. You can see the schedule here.

We’ll post each interview after-the-fact below. Check back all week for more.

KUSC’s Jim Svejda talks to Oscar-nominated composer Alexandre Desplat about his spare score for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/02/20190211-KUSC-Interviews-Desplat-Isle-of-Dogs.mp3



Terence Blanchard is up for an Oscar for his BlacKkKlansman score. He stopped by The Evening Program to talk about the stranger-than-fiction story, why he was scared to write the score for Malcolm X and how he’s learned to read Spike Lee’s mind.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/02/20190212-KUSC-Interviews-Blanchard-BlacKkKlansman.mp3





