

This Wednesday, KUSC celebrates the 4th of July with great American music, American musicians, and music that evokes all things American. We’ll even throw in pieces composed in that memorable year, 1776!

And The Evening Program closes out the holiday with Jim Svejda’s annual all-American celebration on Wednesday from 7PM to midnight, featuring the first recording ever (with the Detroit Symphony conducted by Leonard Slatkin) of the uncut version of Aaron Copland’s Third Symphony and Stan Freberg Presents the United States of America, Volume 1: The Early Years.

Happy 4th of July!