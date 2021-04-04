

We’re celebrating music’s power to transport us with KUSC’s Great Escape!

We all have a favorite piece of music we lean on to help us travel vicariously to a favorite place, to relive a cherished memory, or simply to escape from the rapid pace of the day we might be having.

Tell us what that piece is, and where it takes you. Share your story by Friday, May 7th then, join us for KUSC’s Great Escape starting Friday, May 21th.

To share your story, call 1-213-225-7540 — or send a recording to [email protected]. Start with your name and the city where you’re calling from, then share your message. If you prefer, you can also fill out the form below with your Great Escape story. Sending us your message implies consent to use on the radio or our social media channels.

