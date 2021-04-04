Relaxed african business man wear wireless headphones enjoy listen music with eyes closed hand behind head sit at work desk, young worker take break in office feel peace of mind stress relief concept
We’re celebrating music’s power to transport us with KUSC’s Great Escape!

We all have a favorite piece of music we lean on to help us travel vicariously to a favorite place, to relive a cherished memory, or simply to escape from the rapid pace of the day we might be having.

Tell us what that piece is, and where it takes you. Share your story by Friday, May 7th then, join us for KUSC’s Great Escape starting Friday, May 21th.

To share your story, call 1-213-225-7540 — or send a recording to [email protected]. Start with your name and the city where you’re calling from, then share your message. If you prefer, you can also fill out the form below with your Great Escape story. Sending us your message implies consent to use on the radio or our social media channels.

KUSC's Great Escape

  • Tell Us About Yourself

  • Tell Us About Your Great Escape




Some helpful tips, instructions, and examples below:

Tips when calling or recording yourself:

If possible, use earbuds with a microphone when calling or recording yourself (the audio quality is much better).

Try to speak clearly and enunciate.

Above all, be yourself!

How to send the file:

If you’re using an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Macbook, or iMac), open the “Voice Memos” app and hit the big red record button to start. Once you’re done recording, hit “done”. Then hit the share button and send the file to [email protected] If you’d like more detailed instructions, you can find them here.

If you’re using an Android, the instructions vary depending on your specific device. You can find a detailed list with instructions based on your particular phone here.

If you’re using a PC, feel free to use any microphone/audio recording software you like. Many computers have one pre-installed but if you need one, there are plenty of free options available from your preferred app store.

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo.