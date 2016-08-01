Tune in to the Evening Program with Jim Svejda on Wednesday, 7 PM – 12 AM, for the annual KUSC Evening Program Halloween Spook-Out, featuring five hours of the scariest music we can find.

Jim Svejda

Although Jim Svejda is one of the most respected critical voices in the classical music field, he's also one of the most entertaining and popular program hosts on public radio. Since 1979, he has delighted Classical KUSC listeners with his witty, meticulously crafted essays on diverse composers, conductors and artists -- as well as his commentary on a wide range of other subjects that attract his musical fancy.

He is the host and producer of the syndicated radio series The Record Shelf, which is carried by public radio stations across the nation. Locally, it's broadcast Sunday evenings, from 10-11 PM.

His weeknight evening program may be heard on Classical KUSC from 7 PM to midnight, always commencing with his signature opening, the third movement of Martinu's Piano Quartet #1.