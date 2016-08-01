Happy New Year from all of us at Classical KUSC. Thank you for keeping KUSC alive and thriving into 2020 and beyond. However you’re celebrating, we’ve got your musical soundtrack covered from New Year’s Eve, with Jim’s annual New Year’s Eve Bash from 7pm-2am, and well into the New Year.

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.