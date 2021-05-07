

One of our most treasured venues ever, The Hollywood Bowl, is reopening on Saturday, May 15th and Classical KUSC is taking you there live when the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs a very special show to honor the pandemic’s first responders.

KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen hosts live backstage as we celebrate the return to live music at the Bowl with pieces by Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst”, Barber’s “Adagio for Strings”, and Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony.

Make yourself a picnic, grab your radio, and enjoy a trip with us to the Hollywood Bowl, May 15th at 8 pm on KUSC and KUSC.org. You can also watch a live video stream of the concert right here on KUSC.org.

On Friday, May 14 at 6PM PT, tune in for a special edition of At Home with Musicians of the LA Phil: One Year Later. In 2020, KUSC launched the At Home with series with Gustavo Dudamel and other classical stars to talk about music with the power to bring us all together while we were apart. One year later, we’re catching up with some of the musicians of the LA Phil to talk about music of gratitude before the opening of the Hollywood Bowl.