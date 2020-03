KUSC is joining this global event with music composed and performed by women throughout the day this Sunday, March 8th — from composers like 11th century composer and abbess Hildegard von Bingen to new music by American women, and performances by some of the greatest artists of our time like Helene Grimaud, Jessye Norman, and Marin Alsop. It all starts Sunday at 11AM!

KUSC Staff

