Our new weekly segment, Classical Californians begins with composer/pianist Jake Heggie taking over the microphone to introduce a few recordings that are particularly meaningful to him, and that he wants to share with our Classical California audience… This is a busy fall for him – the Metropolitan Opera is opening its season with the work that established his career, Dead Man Walking (2000) starring Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen Prejean, the nun who tries to reach a convicted murderer on death row. Then just weeks after that, Houston Grand Opera will open with his new work, Intelligence, based on the true story of two women who infiltrated the Confederate White House during the American Civil War.

