Join Jim Svejda on Wednesday, December 30th from 7PM – Midnight as he plays his favorite recordings of 2020.

Jim Svejda

Although Jim Svejda is one of the most respected critical voices in the classical music field, he's also one of the most entertaining and popular program hosts on public radio. Since 1979, he has delighted Classical KUSC listeners with his witty, meticulously crafted essays on diverse composers, conductors and artists -- as well as his commentary on a wide range of other subjects that attract his musical fancy.

He is the host and producer of the syndicated radio series The Record Shelf, which is carried by public radio stations across the nation. Locally, it's broadcast Sunday evenings, from 10-11 PM.

His weeknight evening program may be heard on Classical KUSC from 7 PM to midnight, always commencing with his signature opening, the third movement of Martinu's Piano Quartet #1.