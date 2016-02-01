

KUSC at the Hollywood Bowl: A preview of upcoming classical concerts at the Hollywood Bowl

Tune in each Tuesday at 3PM to hear a musical preview of classical concerts coming up at the Hollywood Bowl! We’ll highlight music from an upcoming program, performances by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and selections from superstar soloists. We’ll also give you a little more info on what’s coming up at the Hollywood Bowl that week.

You can see a list of upcoming performances below.



July 10, 2018: Bernstein 100



July 12, 2018: Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff



July 24, 2018: Sibelius & Ravel



July 26, 2018: Masterworks by Grieg



July 31, 2018: Elgar’s Enigma Variations



August 16, 2018: The Nutcracker with Dudamel



August 28, 2018: Carmina Burana



