KUSC at the Hollywood Bowl: A preview of upcoming classical concerts at the Hollywood Bowl

Tune in each Tuesday at 3PM to hear a musical preview of classical concerts coming up at the Hollywood Bowl! We’ll highlight music from an upcoming program, performances by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and selections from superstar soloists. We’ll also give you a little more info on what’s coming up at the Hollywood Bowl that week.

You can see a list of upcoming performances below.

July 10, 2018: Bernstein 100

July 12, 2018: Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff

July 24, 2018: Sibelius & Ravel

July 26, 2018: Masterworks by Grieg

July 31, 2018: Elgar’s Enigma Variations

August 16, 2018: The Nutcracker with Dudamel

August 28, 2018: Carmina Burana

 

KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Once a small student-run station broadcasting
from the University of Southern California
campus, KUSC is now the largest and most
listened to public radio and non-profit classical
music station in the United States.