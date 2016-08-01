

Plácido Domingo as Rodrigo in LA Opera’s 2018 production of “Don Carlo” | Photo by Cory Weaver / LA Opera

Saturday, September 22, 6pm | Live on KUSC

Duff Murphy hosts a live broadcast of LA Opera’s season-opener from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion featuring Verdi’s beloved Don Carlo. Plácido Domingo and James Conlon join forces for a spectacular Verdi masterpiece. With rich orchestrations, thundering choruses and an endless flow of rapturous melodies, one of Verdi’s grandest and greatest works is an enthralling tale of morality and mortality. After losing his fiancée to his father, the king of Spain, the broken-hearted Don Carlo realigns his sympathies and turns against the Spanish Inquisition, knowing full well that his vow to fight for liberty might ultimately cost him his life. As Don Carlo, superstar Ramón Vargas returns to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly two decades, with Plácido Domingo as his heroic best friend.

