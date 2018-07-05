Photo by Karen Almond/LA Opera

It’s time for a new season of LA Opera On-Air with KUSC’s resident opera expert Duff Murphy. This Saturday at 10AM, Plácido Domingo takes on the title role in Verdi’s Macbeth with Ekaterina Semenchuk as the diabolical Lady Macbeth. See what’s coming up below.

Saturday, May 20, 10 AM

Verdi’s Macbeth

Plácido Domingo sings the title role in Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth in a performance conducted by James Conlon and also starring Ekaterina Semmenchook as Lady Macbeth. From LA Opera’s 2016-17 season.

Saturday, May 27, 10 AM

Offenbach’s Tales of Hoffman

Vittorio Grigolo returns to LA Opera as poet E.T.A. Hoffmann, whose boozy recollections of the women he has loved and lost set the plot in motion. The cast also features Kate Aldrich, Kate Lindsey and superstar Diana Damrau in her company debut. Marta Domingo’s staging captures the half-remembered, half-fantasy dreamworld of Offenbach’s final masterpiece.

Urged on by his drinking buddies, Hoffmann recounts the stories of the fascinating women who captured his heart—wind-up doll Olympia, conniving Giulietta, fragile Antonia and elusive Stella. Hoffmann’s doomed pursuit of romance, foiled by sinister figures of darkness at every turn, ultimately leads him to a poet’s artistic salvation. Plácido Domingo conducts Offenbach’s compellingly atmospheric score. From LA Opera’s 2016-17 season.

Saturday, June 3, 10 AM

Rossini’s Barber of Seville

Dashing Count Almaviva has lost his heart to the spunky Rosina, whose doddering guardian is determined to marry her himself. It’s Figaro to the rescue, as the resourceful barber conjures up wacky schemes and strategies to unite the young lovers.

LA Opera Music Director James Conlon conducts an international roster of stars including Russian baritone Rodion Pogossov, American mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong, American tenor René Barbera, Italian baritone Alessandro Corbelli and Icelandic bass Kristinn Sigmundsson. Part of LA Opera’s 2015 Figaro Trilogy.

Saturday, June 10, 10 AM

Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro

Change is in the air and Figaro’s world is turning upside down. On the eve of the wily barber’s marriage to Susanna, Count Almaviva’s wandering eye has landed on the lovely bride-to-be. Servant and master go head to head, and even the Countess herself must spring into battle when she learns of her husband’s plans. Or is she embroiled in a liaison of her own?

Conducted by James Conlon; performers Roberto Tagliavini, Guanqun Yu, Renée Rapier, Lucy Schaufer, Kristinn Sigmundsson, Robert Brubaker. Part of LA Opera’s 2015 Figaro Trilogy.

Saturday, June 17, 10 AM

John Corigliano’s Ghosts of Versailles

Trapped in the spirit world, the ghost of Marie Antoinette bitterly reflects on her final suffering. Her favorite playwright tries to entertain the melancholy queen with the continuing adventures of his beloved characters from The Barber of Seville and The Marriage of Figaro. But sneaky Figaro refuses to play by the script, breaking free from the opera-within-the-opera in a surprise bid for a better life.

Conductor James Conlon; performers Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer and Guanqun Yu. Part of LA Opera’s 2015 Figaro Trilogy.