Conductor Gustavo Dudamel leading the LA Phil | Photo by Vera Evans

Celebrate LA and the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 100th birthday! Join KUSC Thursday, October 4 at 8pm for a live broadcast of the orchestra’s official opening concert of their centennial season, with Gustavo Dudamel conducting, part of a weeklong LA Fest. Brian Lauritzen and Alan Chapman host, with special guest artists joining us during the broadcast. Be sure to check Facebook and Twitter as we take you behind the scenes of opening night.

The concert kicks off with a music inspired by the city itself: Esa-Pekka Salonen’s acclaimed LA Variations. Then comes Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, featuring principal members of the orchestra as soloists. Dudamel then concludes the evening with the world premiere of Sustain, a major new work by LA-based composer and USC Thornton faculty member Andrew Norman, commissioned by the LA Phil.

Tune in October 4th at 8pm for the LA Phil’s Opening Night Live on KUSC.

