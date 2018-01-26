Photo by Sam Comen

Tune in to KUSC on Friday, January 26, 8pm for a live broadcast from Walt Disney Concert Hall featuring Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil, and your hosts, KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen and Alan Chapman! The program includes music of Johannes Brahms, an early piece by Igor Stravinsky, and a work for which the ink is still wet: the world premiere of Threshold for Solo Timpani, Two Percussion and Orchestra by Joseph Pereira.

LA Phil’s Principal Timpanist and Composer Joseph Pereira | Photo by Mathew Imaging

Pereira, the LA Phil’s popular Principal Timpanist, will also serve as soloist, along with maraca2, the UK’s leading percussion duo. The concert opens with Stravinsky’s Fireworks and closes with the majestic First Symphony of Brahms. Learn more about the program here.

January 26th marks Dudamel’s 37th birthday, so some special excitement—and maybe a surprise or two—will be in the air! Check out KUSC’s Facebook page during the broadcast while we take you backstage and behind the scenes with Facebook Live.

