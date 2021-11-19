

Redefining what an orchestra can be, the LA Phil is as vibrant as Los Angeles, one of the world’s most open and dynamic cities. Led by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, this internationally renowned orchestra harnesses the transformative power of live music to build community, foster intellectual and artistic growth, and nurture the creative spirit.

Join Classical KUSC and the LA Phil this season for 9 nights of great musical performances at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, one of the most acoustically sophisticated concert halls in the world!

You can see a list of upcoming performances below:





Beethoven and Julia Adolphe

FRI, DEC 3 – 8:00PM

Julia Adolphe’s much-anticipated violin concerto precedes Beethoven’s celebration of dance rhythms.

Returning after previous successes, conductor Xian Zhang leads with Nokuthula Ngwenyama's captivating and soaring Primal Message. The 2018 world premiere of Julia Adolphe's LA Phil-commissioned Underneath the Sheen earned the composer praise for her ability to write with "grandeur as well as intimacy." Adolphe's new Violin Concerto—commissioned before the pandemic—will receive its first-ever performance with the help of Principal Concertmaster Martin Chalifour. Finally, it's one of Beethoven's most exciting symphonies, from the much-loved beauties of its funereal second movement to the ecstatic revels of its explosive finale.





Ax Plays Brahms

FRI, JAN 14 8:00PM

Emanuel Ax brings his power and poetry to Brahms’ massive First Piano Concerto.

Beloved virtuoso Emanuel Ax takes on Brahms' epic First Piano Concerto with his full artistic arsenal. "Ax's fleet fingerwork and the integrity of his interpretation mesmerized his audience" (The Guardian). Michael Tilson Thomas leads one of his all-time favorite works, Alban Berg's Three Pieces for Orchestra, which MTT describes as a musical journey to the "borderline of sanity and looking at what happens when our obsessions get hold of us and lead to attractive but ultimately destructive places."





Symphonic Ellington

FRI, JAN 21 8:00PM

Thomas Wilkins explores the unmatched legacy of Duke Ellington in a program of his music for orchestra.

In 1943, Duke Ellington premiered two works about the experience of Black Americans—one, Black, Brown, and Beige, traced their collective history and another, New World A-Coming, imagined a hopeful future. Ellington wrote about the latter in his biography, “I visualized this new world as a place in the distant future, where there would be no war, no greed, no categorization, no non-believers, where love was unconditional, and no pronoun was good enough for God.”

Within the context of the orchestra, Ellington explored these themes, as well as his faith, in many forms, from sacred concerts to extended suites to tone poems. He brought the full range of his musical vocabulary to bear on his symphonic work, weaving spirituals, jazz, blues, and even West Indian dance music into his orchestrations. In two programs over four nights, Thomas Wilkins leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a weekend dedicated to the orchestral music of a great American composer.





Salonen Leads Bartók, Bjarnason, and Sibelius

FRI, FEB 18 11:00AM

Salonen leads two of his specialties: Bartók and Sibelius, plus the world premiere of Daníel Bjarnason’s Piano Concerto featuring one of the foremost pianists of our time.

Bartók's groundbreaking and eerie Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celesta launches a rich, full program that ends with Sibelius' final symphony, the one-movement Seventh, led by Esa-Pekka Salonen who The New Yorker raved "was born to conduct Sibelius." In between, a much-anticipated premiere from Daníel Bjarnason featuring the highly celebrated pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, both artists from Iceland's wildly creative music scene who were stars of the LA Phil's 2017 Reykjavík Festival.





Elgar and Tchaikovsky

FRI, MAR 4 8:00 PM

The LA Phil’s Associate Conductor delves into the passions of Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” and profundity of Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring Camille Thomas.

Composed in the wake of WWI's shocking horror, Edward Elgar's Cello Concerto reflects a new seriousness and darkened profundity in his music. Our soloist, Camille Thomas—whose playing Gramophone describes as "unfailingly exquisite in its tonal sheen and imaginative detail"—puts her spin on this cello masterwork. In his subscription series debut, the LA Phil's dynamic Associate Conductor, Paolo Bortolameolli, takes on the intense and unrestrained emotions of the last symphony Tchaikovsky completed before his death.





Hilary Hahn Plays Barber

FRI, MAR 18 11:00 AM

One of the leading violinists of our time performs Samuel Barber’s post-Romantic concerto, and Paavo Järvi leads Dvořák’s magnificent Seventh.

The brilliant American violinist Hilary Hahn performs Barber's lyric concerto—featured in an album Hahn made at only age 19 in a recording called by Gramophone "one of the finest ever." A musician's musician, conductor Paavo Järvi leads with Arvo Pärt's mysterious, pizzicato- and percussion-heavy tribute to Gustave Eiffel. To conclude, it's one of Antonín Dvořák's greatest symphonies, the dramatic Seventh. Inspired by his mentor Brahms, Dvořák fills it to overflowing with powerful, stirring, and unforgettable themes.





Mehta Conducts Bruckner and Berg

FRI, APR 8 11:00 AM

The LA Phil’s beloved Conductor Emeritus leads Bruckner’s final, unfinished masterwork.

A longtime champion of Anton Bruckner, the LA Phil's Conductor Emeritus Zubin Mehta brings out the spiritual beauties of Bruckner's poignant symphonic farewell, which Mehta has said "breaks your heart." Already a star in Europe praised by BBC Music Magazine for "breathing life into every note," Norwegian virtuoso Vilde Frang with Alban Berg's compelling Violin Concerto.





The Rite of Spring and Estancia with Dudamel

FRI, MAY 5 8:00 PM

Dudamel leads music from two powerful ballets, Ginastera’s Argentine gaucho-inspired work and Stravinsky’s revolutionary evocation of primitive Russia.

Although many of the stories about the explosion that began 20th-century music may be apocryphal, The Rite of Spring most assuredly debuted under stressful circumstances. The music, the choreography, the audience, the dancers, the subject matter—controversies abounded. But the young Stravinsky had nailed what was going to take unprecedented priority in music: rhythm. The suite from Alberto Ginastera's ballet Estancia has become an international hit, but the complete work is rarely performed. Its story, spanning a single day, tells of a city boy who falls for a rancher's daughter, set against the landscape of Argentina's disappearing gaucho culture. Opening the evening is a world premiere by Argentine composer Alex Nante, commissioned as part of the Pan-American Music Initiative.





Dudamel Conducts Beethoven’s 9th

FRI, MAY 27 11:00 AM

Experience Dudamel as he leads the ultimate symphony of celebration, humanity, and joy.

Written when Beethoven was completely deaf, his epic Ninth Symphony has become the go-to composition for people to celebrate joy and our common humanity. The creativity that erupts through the first three movements achieves an ecstatic climax at the finale when voices are added. To begin the evening, Dudamel gives world premieres of music by Peruvian-born composer Gonzalo Garrido-Lecca and Francisco Cortés-Álvarez from Mexico.


