

Redefining what an orchestra can be, the LA Phil is as vibrant as Los Angeles, one of the world’s most open and dynamic cities. Led by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, this internationally renowned orchestra harnesses the transformative power of live music to build community, foster intellectual and artistic growth, and nurture the creative spirit.

Join Classical KUSC and the LA Phil this season for 8 nights of great musical performances at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, one of the most acoustically sophisticated concert halls in the world!

You can see a list of upcoming performances below:





Photo by Marco Borggreve

Shostakovich and Saint-Saëns

FRI NOV 25 – 8:00PM; SAT NOV 26 – 2:00PM; SUN NOV 27 – 2:00PM

Saint-Saëns’ glittering Fifth Concerto and Shostakovich’s powerful Fifth Symphony

Of the talented pianist, the Sunday Times wrote, “[His] demeanor and technique… radiate calm, yet the precision and speed of his fingerwork can be quite shattering. Seldom, if ever, have I encountered such a combination of evident modesty and utter brilliance.” The Spaniard virtuoso plays Saint-Saëns’ sparkling “Egyptian” Concerto with its runs of flashing pearls. Gustavo Gimeno concludes with Shostakovich’s most popular and power-packed symphony with flashes of both Beethoven and Mahler that was greeted with a 30-minute ovation at its premiere. Gustavo Gimeno—who was called a “wonderfully cogent, adventurous interpreter” by the San Francisco Chronicle—leads the LA Phil in Shostakovich’s triumphant Fifth Symphony.

Click Here for tickets!





Photo by Ryan Hunter

Dudamel Leads the Tristan Project: Act I

FRI DEC 9 – 8:00PM; THU DEC 15 – 8:00PM

Gustavo leads the exciting first act of Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde

For the first time, Gustavo Dudamel conducts the return of this remarkable production of Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, directed by Peter Sellars with video by Bill Viola, one of America’s leading visual artists. When the Tristan Project was first performed in 2004, The New York Times hailed it as “a multimedia conception that promised to be so ingenious that listeners traveled long distances to catch it and talked about it for months.” Matching Wagner’s 19th-century desire to expand what opera could be with 21st-century innovation, Viola’s and Sellars’ staging explores the psychological, spiritual, and elemental subtext of the story. This rare opportunity to see the Tristan Project features a globally celebrated cast, headlined by Michael Weinius and Miina-Liisa Värelä. In the opera, Wagner tells the star-crossed tale of two doomed lovers, but it was his musical setting that caused a revolution. Beginning with the very first notes, including the famed “Tristan chord,” Wagner elicits an endless yearning that mirrors the tumultuous emotional worlds of our heroes, with an innovative harmonic approach that left an unavoidable impact on generations of composers.

Click Here for tickets!





Photo by Bill Swerbenski

Debussy & Messiaen with MTT

FRI JAN 6 – 8:00PM; SAT JAN 7 – 8:00PM; SUN JAN 8 – 2:00PM

Much-loved Michael Tilson Thomas returns with captivating French music, plus vivid Villa-Lobos.

After the sensuousness of Debussy’s Prelude, Michael Tilson Thomas leads the sometimes lively, sometimes dreamy early Messiaen work with hints of birdsong, featuring the theremin-like ondes martenot and the treble voices of the Los Angeles Master Chorale singing the composer’s own mystical Christian words. Jean-Yves Thibaudet performs Debussy’s remarkable Fantaisie, an Impressionist piano concerto. The LA Master Chorale again joins forces with the LA Phil in Heitor Villa-Lobos’ most performed of his 14 Chôros, a dramatic work filled with Latin percussion and rhythms.

Click Here for tickets!





Photo by John Mac

Ray Chen Plays Mendelssohn

FRI FEB 3 – 8:00PM; SAT FEB 4 – 8:00PM

Charismatic Ray Chen plays one of the most treasured violin concertos of all time.

The brilliant Ray Chen—called “one of the finest violinists of his generation” by the Los Angeles Times for his palpable joy and confident playing—gives his take on the beloved Mendelssohn Violin Concerto. Matthias Pintscher illuminates Brahms’ chamber masterpiece redressed in colorful and clarifying orchestral garb by Schoenberg.

Click Here for tickets!





Photo by Marco Brescia

Mehta Conducts Mahler 3

THU MAR 2 – 8:00PM; FRI MAR 3 – 11:00AM; SAT MAR 4 – 8:00PM; SUN MAR 5 – 2:00PM

The LA Phil’s Conductor Emeritus leads the assembled forces in Mahler’s vast tribute to nature and love. One of Mahler’s most massive creations, his Third Symphony vies to express the whole world, as the composer expected all symphonies to do. Long-time Mahler champion Zubin Mehta describes the Third—a piece close to his heart—as containing all of nature (“you can smell the Alpine flowers”), complete with nature’s contradictions of endearing beauty and stark brutality. Mehta stirs the vocal and instrumental ensembles into expressions of summer bursting forth, followed by profound communications from the flowers, the forest animals, humankind, and the angels, all capped by a monumental movement conveying Love itself.

Click Here for tickets!





Photo by Antony Potts

Schumann and Scheherazade

FRI APR 21 – 11:00AM; SAT APR 22 – 8:00PM; SUN APR 23 – 2:00PM

The great Sunwook Kim enlivens Robert Schumann’s brilliant Piano Concerto. Tianyi Lu leads the thrilling tall tales of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Anna Clyne, British “composer of uncommon gifts and unusual methods” (The New York Times), offers us her one-movement orchestral piece, designed, as she says, to “evoke a visual journey for the listener.” South Korean-born Sunwook Kim was the youngest person ever to win the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition. Kim shows off his talents on one of the most beloved concertos of the Romantic era, Schumann’s A-minor masterpiece. Another Romantic era jewel, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade will be brought to vivid life by award-winning conductor and former Dudamel Fellow Tianyi Lu.

Click Here for tickets!





Photo by Ryan Hunter

Dvořák and Bruckner

FRI MAY 5 – 8:00PM; SAT MAY 6 – 8:00PM; SUN MAY 7 – 2:00PM

Our Principal Concertmaster performs the great Dvořák concerto and the Music Director of the Vienna State Opera leads Anton Bruckner’s epic 7th Symphony. The LA Phil’s revered Principal Concertmaster Martin Chalifour takes the spotlight with the wonderful, tuneful Violin Concerto by Antonín Dvořák, a work that comes right out of the models of Brahms and Beethoven. With extraordinary melodies that transcend ordinary feelings, Bruckner achieved the greatest success in his lifetime with the Seventh Symphony, and it remains his best-known symphony today. Conducting it is one of the masters of our time, Philippe Jordan, head of the Vienna State Opera.

Click Here for tickets!





Photo by Benjamin Ealovega

Salonen, Stravinsky, and Bartók

THU MAY 18 – 8:00PM; FRI MAY 19 – 11:00AM; SUN MAY 21 – 2:00PM

The incomparable composer/conductor leads a remarkable program, including the U.S. premiere of his concerto featuring brilliant organist Iveta Apkalna. LA music fans know Esa-Pekka Salonen from his years as Music Director of the LA Phil, not only as one of the world’s greatest conductors but also as a leading composer of our time. His concerts are full-fledged events, filled with insight, color, clarity, and nuance. This spring he leads masterpieces by two of his heroes, Stravinsky and Bartók. But the spotlight will be on him as the composer of a new organ concerto, which will feature one of the world’s top instrumentalists, organist Iveta Apkalna.

Click Here for tickets!

