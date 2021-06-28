

Jaime Martín Conducting the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra | Photo by Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging

On Saturday, June 26th, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra performed their first live post-COVID concert, which is also the first concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall since the shutdown and we’re bringing it to you Monday, June 28th at 5PM. Plus, you can also stream this historic concert on-demand for one week following the broadcast at KUSC.org.

Jaime Martín conducts the full orchestra in Alberto Ginastera’s Variaciones concertantes, featuring LACO soloists and infused with the folkloric-influenced melodies and rhythms of Argentina. He also leads Juan Pablo Contreras’ Mariachitlán, the title track on the composer’s Latin Grammy-nominated album, an orchestral homage to his birthplace, the Mexican state of Jalisco, where mariachi music originated. Martín concludes the musical journey with Mendelssohn’s evocative Symphony No. 4 in A major, “Italian.”