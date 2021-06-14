

Lara Downes | Photo by Max Barrett

On a day when America commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in our country, Let Freedom Ring: A Musical Celebration of Juneteenth with Lara Downes will feature the music of Black composers from Florence Price to Bob Marley, and performers like Jessye Norman and the Kanneh-Mason family in an exploration of musical heritage and a celebration of freedom.

Tune in to Classical KUSC this Saturday, June 19, 2-5 PM, as KUSC’s Lara Downes takes listeners on a unique journey through musical heritage and the celebration of freedom.